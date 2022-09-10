PAWS Pet of the Week: Brownie

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is just as sweet as the treat itself. Meet Brownie!

Beautiful Brownie is a 6-year-old, 16-pound Shih Tzu/Poodle mix. This sweet girl is very shy as she was recently rescued from a puppy mill where she was used for breeding and didn't get the chance to enjoy the comforts that most companion animals are familiar with. Because of this, Brownie needs a home with a resident dog to help her feel comfortable as she explores life as a very-loved pet.

PAWS Chicago

In addition to a furry friend, Brownie is hoping to find a patient owner who understands her reserved personality. She would do best in a calm environment where she can come out of her shell in her own time. She would love to go to a home where she can relax, sit near her person, and binge-watch shows all weekend together!

Carla Scornavacco

Brownie is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!