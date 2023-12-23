PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week: Jupiter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is out of this world.

Meet Jupiter, a 7-year-old Coonhound/Bluetick mix. Jupiter has spent time in foster care recently so PAWS knows a lot about him. He's not overly active, but he loves his daily walks. He will follow you around the house – after all he's your best friend, right?

Jupiter will make a lovely addition to your family. Jupiter is part of a very special year-end adoption event, PAWS Chicago's "New Year, New Friend" special. Now through Jan. 6, PAWS has waived adoption fees on dozens of pets, including Jupiter, most of whom have been in foster care and haven't spent much time at their Lincoln Park Adoption Center.

If you want to meet Jupiter – who is currently in a foster home -- log onto pawschicago.org to put in a request to meet him. While on the website you can browse the dozens of pets for whom there are no adoption fees right now and make an appointment to visit any of them to add a special addition to your home in time for the new year.