PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week: Danu

By Jeramie Bizzle, Tom McFeeley

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is Danu. She came to PAWS a few months ago after several weeks at Chicago Animal Care and Control.  

Danu is a sweet year-and-a-half-year-old lab/beagle mix who has become a star in training classes at PAWS and has also spent time in a foster home, so PAWS knows she likes to go on long runs and play fetch. She also loves all people, other dogs, and her routines, and will play with you followed by snuggles of equal measure. 

Danu is part of a very special adoption event that ends on Saturday, Jan. 6, the New Year, New Friend Adoption Event. 

The adoption fees for Danu and several other dogs and cats have been waived for this event. So far, several of Danu's friends have gone home, but she's kinda tired of shelter life and wants to snuggle and play fetch with your family. 

Go to PAWSChicago.org for more information but go see Danu today. Walk-ins are also welcomed. 

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 6, 2024 / 5:54 AM CST

