PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week: Cascabel

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is this lovely lady, Cascabel. She is a beautiful one-year-old girl who has lots of energy by day and lots of gentle snuggles in between.

She came to PAWS, like hundreds of dogs this year, from Chicago Animal Care in Control, in June.

She's been treated for minor medical issues and has spent plenty of time in foster homes this year, so PAWS has lots of notes as to how to make her a happy member of your family.

Cascabel is part of a big adoption special this weekend, PAWS' semi-annual Big Love Adoption Event. On Saturday and Sunday, all dogs 40 pounds or more are HALF OFF their adoption fees. Give Cascabel and her big-hearted friends a look at the PAWS Chicago Adoption Center on North Clybourn in Lincoln Park.

It is recommended you visit pawschicago.org to make an appointment and get matched up with the best dog for you to save you time, but walk-ins are also welcome.