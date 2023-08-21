Watch CBS News
PAWS Chicago sounds the alarm for pet owners during scorching, hot temperatures

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- PAWS Chicago is sounding the alarm ahead of the scorching hot temperatures heading our way.

They said it's important that you limit walks to the early morning or evening hours, take a travel bowl and cold water with you and, more importantly, know your dog.

Certain breeds and overweight dogs can be more sensitive to heat.

Look for signs of overheating like weakness, difficulty breathing, abnormal color in the mouth, and uncoordinated movements.

