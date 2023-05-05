PAWS Chicago helping pets find new homes with Adopt-A-Thon this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – Looking to add a new pet to the family?

PAWS Chicago is hosting an adopt-a-thon to find homes for as many pets as possible.

Anyone interested can make appointments to see the pets and walk through the adoption process with staff and volunteers.

Walk-ins are also welcome but depend on availability.

The Adopt-A-Thon runs all weekend and PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park adoption center is extending its hours - staying open until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.