Patrick Stein, stroke patient who was refused coverage for care, dies at 31

NORTHFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Patrick Stein, who was profiled by CBS News Chicago investigators twice when he was refused coverage for his medical care, has died.

Stein, of Northfield, was 31.

Patrick Stein CBS

Back in 2010, Stein was a 17-year-old water polo captain at Loyola Academy. On homecoming night that year, he awoke with a terrible headache.

His parents rushed him to the emergency room, and doctors rushed him into surgery. There was an aneurysm on his brain stem, which ruptured when Stein was on the operating table.

Stein had a massive stroke. He was left trapped in his own body—unable to move and requiring 24/7 nursing care.

Stein could communicate only with his eyes—which he used to spell out words, using a color and letter code.

In 2013, as reported by CBS News Chicago, the State of Illinois said it was going to discontinue funding for in-home nursing care for Stein, since a tube was removed from his tracheotomy. But then-Gov. Pat Quinn saw CBS News Chicago's story on the decision and ordered it reversed.

Meanwhile, Stein was denied private nursing coverage by Blue Cross Blue Shield. The state sued the BCBS on behalf of Patrick's family and others with similar medical needs. BCBS was fined $25 million, and was forced to pay for Stein's care.

But in 2020, Stein was in CBS News Chicago's headlines again as BCBS had stopped paying for a home nurse for Stein.

Despite all his challenges, Stein always had dreams of finishing his associate's degree and moving out on his own. He was an inspiration to his community.

This week, Stein's family said he lost his battle and died this past Monday.

His wake was Thursday, and his funeral will be held Friday.