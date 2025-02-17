Patient attacks two staffers at Chicago's Provident Hospital, officials say

A patient attacked two staff members at Provident Hospital of Cook County in Bronzeville Monday afternoon.

The hospital, at 500 E. 51st St., said two staffers were injured by the patient in the emergency department. One was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center from the scene, the hospital said.

Police said the staffer who went to the hospital was a 56-year-old man, and the attacker stabbed him in the chest with a sharp object.

Police said the victim was in fair condition.

The attacker was immediately taken into custody, police and the hospital said.

Wentworth Area detectives are investigating. The hospital expressed gratitude to its security team for their swift response, and said it would not release further information at this time.