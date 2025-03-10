Partly cloudy with falling temperatures Tuesday for Chicago area

CBS News Chicago

Tonight, skies remain relatively clear, with a few passing clouds. Lows tonight bottom out in the middle 40s.

A dry cold front will be marching through the region Tuesday, creating cooler air and changing the airflow near the lakefront. Near the immediate lakeshore, temperatures will be in the 40s, while inland temperatures will be close to 50 degrees. You can expect temps to fall for the second half of the day.

Partly cloudy skies continue through the week until we get to late Friday. That's when our next weathermaker is set to move in, bringing rain, storms, and windy conditions.

The dreary weather continues for the morning hours on Saturday. By Saturday afternoon, partial clearing is forecast. Cooler high temperatures settle in Sunday in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Forecast at a glance

TONIGHT: Low of 46. Mostly clear/partly cloudy.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. High of 49 in the morning, Falling late day, and 40s near the lakefront.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low of 35.

