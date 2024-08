Partly cloudy day with stray showers possible

CHICAGO (CBS) — A partly cloudy day is ahead.

Monday's highs will be in the 80s with stray showers possible.

A warmup is ahead for a few days before rain returns.

Rain and storms move back in likely on Thursday with higher storm chances this weekend.