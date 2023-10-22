Chicago First Alert Weather: Partly cloudy, cooler temps before next warm-up
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday will be a cooler day but a warm-up is on the way for next week. Rain chances return all next week as well.
Those chances ramp up through Wednesday as temperatures stay in the 60s and 70s.
Today:
Partly cloudy. High 55.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 42.
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy. Chance of afternoon showers. High 64.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.