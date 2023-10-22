Chicago First Alert Weather: Partly cloudy, cooler temps before next warm-up

Chicago First Alert Weather: Partly cloudy with cooler temps

Chicago First Alert Weather: Partly cloudy with cooler temps

Chicago First Alert Weather: Partly cloudy with cooler temps

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday will be a cooler day but a warm-up is on the way for next week. Rain chances return all next week as well.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Those chances ramp up through Wednesday as temperatures stay in the 60s and 70s.

Today:

Partly cloudy. High 55.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 42.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. Chance of afternoon showers. High 64.

CBS News Chicago