Chicago First Alert Weather: Partly cloudy, cooler temps before next warm-up

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday will be a cooler day but a warm-up is on the way for next week. Rain chances return all next week as well.

Those chances ramp up through Wednesday as temperatures stay in the 60s and 70s.  

Today:

Partly cloudy. High 55.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 42.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. Chance of afternoon showers. High 64.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on October 22, 2023 / 6:53 AM

