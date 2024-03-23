Partly cloudy with 20s for "feels-like" temps in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're a few days into spring, but it still has yet to feel like it.
Lakeside clouds and a few snow showers into northwest Indiana Saturday morning.
Otherwise, clearing away from the lake for the inland counties. Colder than normal. Highs will be stuck in the 30s with a chilly flow off the lake. Temps will run about 10 degrees below average.
Cloudy & breezy for Sunday with more seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
We get wet on Monday.
TODAY:
PARTLY CLOUDY. FEW LAKESIDE SNOW SHOWERS NORTHWEST INDIANA. HIGH 37.
TONIGHT:
CLOUDY. LOW 29.
SUNDAY:
CLOUDY & BREEZY. HIGH 46.