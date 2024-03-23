Watch CBS News
Partly cloudy with 20s for "feels-like" temps in Chicago

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Partly cloudy, lakeside snow showers into NW Indiana
Partly cloudy, lakeside snow showers into NW Indiana 01:52

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're a few days into spring, but it still has yet to feel like it. 

Lakeside clouds and a few snow showers into northwest Indiana Saturday morning. 

Otherwise, clearing away from the lake for the inland counties. Colder than normal. Highs will be stuck in the 30s with a chilly flow off the lake. Temps will run about 10 degrees below average.

Cloudy & breezy for Sunday with more seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

We get wet on Monday.

TODAY: 

PARTLY CLOUDY. FEW LAKESIDE SNOW SHOWERS NORTHWEST INDIANA. HIGH 37.

TONIGHT: 

CLOUDY. LOW 29.

SUNDAY: 

CLOUDY & BREEZY. HIGH 46.

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 23, 2024 / 6:32 AM CDT

