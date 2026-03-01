Participants can plan a wedding in one day at North Side Wedding Walk

The second annual North Side Wedding Walk was held Sunday, with couples able to find all their vendors by the end of the tour.

From noon to 5 p.m., couples were set to explore venues on Chicago's North and Near Northwest sides set up for weddings, and meet with some of the city's top vendors.

The event was to begin with a funk and soul brunch at the Greenhouse Loft, at 2545 W. Diversey Ave. in Logan Square, from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

The wedding walk was to follow, with stops at Artifact Events, at 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave. in Ravenswood; The Joinery, at 2533 W. Homer St. in Logan Square; River Room at the Burning Bush Brewery, at 4018 N. Rockwell St. in North Center; and Sarabande, at 2726 W. Roscoe St. in Avondale.

Each venue was to be set up as if ready to go for a real wedding. Food, drinks, and different goodies were available at each stop. Vendors from planners and florists to photographers and caterers will be available for introduction at the venues — allowing participants to plan their whole weddings in one day.

The entire circuit for the walk is more than 9 miles altogether, but participants don't have to walk the whole way on this chilly day. Buses were to be made available to shuttle participants between venues, departing each stop approximately every 15 to 20 minutes between 11:45 a.m. and 5 p.m.

"The process, especially in the digital age, you're scrolling on TikTok, sending inquiry emails. So the whole point of this is to plan your wedding in one day," North Side wedding walk founder Nicole Fauls told CBS News Chicago's Jackie Kostek recently. "We provide transportation between all of the different locations, and then each venue is full of vendors, so there's almost 100 of them for this North Side version."

The event is modeled after the similar West Loop Wedding Walk.

Tickets were still available as of 10 a.m. for $29 for couples, or $18 for single guests.