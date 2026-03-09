Partial government shutdown blamed for long security lines at some airports; could O'Hare be next?

Spring break trips were ruined over the weekend by long lines at some airports, particularly in New Orleans and Houston.

Airport officials blame the continued partial government shutdown affecting the Department of Homeland Security.

In Chicago at O'Hare International Airport early Monday, security lines did not seem longer than one would expect for the time and day of the week.

But long security lines could become more of a problem in Chicago too as sick calls from Transportation Security Administration agents increase. They are about to miss their first full paycheck this week because the DHS is not funded right now.

TSA agents have been working without pay since the partial shutdown began back on Feb. 14, when Congress failed to come to an agreement to extend funding for several agencies.

DHS highlighted the issue in a series of posts to X over the weekend, lamenting the partial government shutdown and blaming Democrats. The posts showed security lines snaking through a parking garage

In Houston, people reported waiting three hours to get through security lines to their gates. Travelers were warned to arrive five hours ahead of their flights.

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno also said long lines at Louis Armstrong International Airport there appeared to stem from a lack of funding for DHS.

The feds blame Democrats for shooting down DHS spending bills. Democrats in turn blame the feds for not agreeing to reform immigration enforcement policies.

American consumers have been left stuck in the middle.

"I think that it makes me feel really depressed when it affects people that want to come to this amazing city, and they just want to have fun, and they want to end their trip on a good note," one New Orleans traveler said.

Back at O'Hare early Monday morning, the bigger problem this weekend may have been customs after international flights. One Chicago traveler who posted a picture said the processing line for an began on a plane and stretched almost the length of Terminal 5.

The reason for that traveler's weight is unclear, as U.S. Customs and Border Protection is funded right now.