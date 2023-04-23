Watch CBS News
Cubs invited Park Ridge teen who beat lymphoma to throw first pitch at Saturday's game

13-year-old lymphoma survivor throws first pitch at Cubs, Dodgers game
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Cubs bring in a ringer to kick off their game against the Dodgers.

Joey Clark, 13, is a huge Cubs fan from Park Ridge who recently overcame a lengthy battle with lymphoma.

To celebrate his newfound bill of health, the Cubs invited Joey to throw out the first pitch Saturday.

Before taking the mound, Joey got to hang out with the players in the dugout and get some autographs from the team.

