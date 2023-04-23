Cubs invited Park Ridge teen who beat lymphoma to throw first pitch at Saturday's game

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Cubs bring in a ringer to kick off their game against the Dodgers.

Joey Clark, 13, is a huge Cubs fan from Park Ridge who recently overcame a lengthy battle with lymphoma.

To celebrate his newfound bill of health, the Cubs invited Joey to throw out the first pitch Saturday.

Before taking the mound, Joey got to hang out with the players in the dugout and get some autographs from the team.