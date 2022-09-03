Park Ridge Police issue alert after shots fired during attempted catalytic converter theft

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) – Park Ridge police are warning residents after a person was shot at while thieves attempted to steal a catalytic converter Saturday morning.

Police said around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a possible catalytic converter theft, in the 1000 block of Granville Avenue, where shots were fired.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim and a witness who said they heard what sounded like a saw being used outside of the residence.

The victim went outside and observed two black males attempting to steal the catalytic converter off a vehicle that was parked on the street.

The victim attempted to get closer to take a picture with their cell phone when the thieves confronted the victim, pulled out a gun, and fired multiple shots.

The offenders fled the area in a black colored BMW SUV. They were last seen driving eastbound Granville Ave to southbound Cumberland Ave towards the I90 expressway, police said.

The victim was not injured.

Park strongly urges everyone to not confront offenders but to call 911 immediately if they witness a crime in progress.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Park Ridge Police Department at 847-318-5252.