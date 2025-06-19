Park Ridge, Illinois survivor set to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for breast cancer research

Peggy Brosnan fought breast cancer and won the battle — and she said she has never forgotten the kindness of those who helped her along the way.

Now, the Park Ridge, Illinois, registered nurse is giving back in a really big way. She is preparing for the climb of her life — surrounded by her family and friends.

"When I came up with the idea to combine climbing Mount Kilimanjaro with fundraising for breast cancer research, they all jumped on board," Brosnan said.

Brosnan was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer 13 years ago. She has been in remission for three years.

The onetime oncology nurse is also the founder of Climbing for a Cure. She is training to climb Mount Kilimanjaro with friends and family.

The group leaves Chicago for Tanzania on Thursday, June 26.

The goal of Climbing for a Cure is to raise $100,000 for breast cancer research at UChicago Medicine. Brosnan said research from that hospital gave her lifesaving care.

Her friend Julie Smith Penn will be climbing to honor her sister, Maureen, also a breast cancer survivor.

"I'm just happy to help and support in any way — and make sure for the future, if there's more research done, then less women will have to suffer from it," Penn said.

Brosnan said the climb is also her way of giving back.

"I get emotional just talking about this piece," she said.

Brosnan saw the kindness of others firsthand, after enduring 18 chemo treatments and six surgeries.

"It was a community that carried us — and I say 'us' because they carried my family," she said. "They carried me emotionally, mentally, physically."

Brosnan is the mother of five children. Her husband John and son Justin will be joining her on the climb, along with two other sons.

"This all seems very doable experience," said John Brosnan, "and I think we've all been made more resilient by her optimism, by her progress, and her attitude and the way she approached her whole treatment."

Justin was 9 years old when his mother was diagnosed with cancer.

"Being 22 years old, and understanding more of what that means, and being able to support her on this journey and be along her side on this lifelong goal of hers, and do some fundraising along the way, is pretty cool," said Justin Brosnan.

The group has been training for about two months now, with weightlifting, some aerobics, and also climbing the hill at Centennial Park in Park Ridge a part of their regimen. But how that little hill going to compare to Mount Kilimanjaro?

"Because we think, jokingly, this is the highest spot in Park Ridge," said Penn.

"We're all very excited, but there's definitely some trepidation and some nervousness for the unknown," added Peggy Brosnan.

Brosnan said in her blue backpack while on the Kilimanjaro climb, she will be carrying a list of names of breast cancer survivors who are still battling the disease, as well as women who didn't win the fight. She said those names are her inspiration to make her way up the mountain, one step at a time, in their honor.

Brosnan said so far, about $10,000 has been raised toward the organization's $100,000 goal. All of the money raised is going to UChicago Medicine for breast cancer research.