Fire leaves home uninhabitable in Park Ridge, Illinois, on Thanksgiving

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire tore through a home Thursday morning in northwest suburban Park Ridge, leaving it uninhabitable this Thanksgiving Day.

Crews responded to a home on the 800 block of Fairview Avenue around 8 a.m., and immediately began searching inside after reports of multiple victims trapped inside.

After multiple searches, firefighters confirmed the home was empty.

"I could smell the smoke, then I heard the sirens, and I said, 'Ah, something's not right,' and went to the gas station and saw all the police cars blocking off the streets, and it's just so sad Thanksgiving to have this happen," neighbor Jordan Yassinger said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.