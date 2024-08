Man sought in BMO bank robbery in Park Ridge

Man sought in BMO bank robbery in Park Ridge

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) — Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a BMO bank in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

It happened at the location near Western and Busse Highway Friday morning.

Park Ridge police and the FBI said the man walked into the bank, pulled out a gun, and demanded money from the teller before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance photo of man who robbed BMO bank in Park Ridge Park Ridge Police Department

No injuries were reported.

It's not clear how much money was taken.