Park Forest police looking for owner of lost horse found wandering near Western and Steger

Park Forest police are looking for the owner of a horse found wandering in the south suburb.

Police posted to their Facebook page that the horse was fond wandering in the area of Western Avenue and Steger Road Friday morning around 7 a.m.

They said they're not sure if the horse is lost or a stray but they are hoping to locate the owner. The horse was not wearing a saddle or bridle when it was found.

They ask anyone who recognizes the horse or knows who it belongs to, please contact Park Forest police at 708-748-4701.