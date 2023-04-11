Park Forest issues boil water advisory amid work on new water tower

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The village of Park Forest is encouraging people to boil their water before drinking it or using it for cooking until further notice, as crews bring a new water tower online.

The village's Department of Public Works has started the second phase of its water tower connection project, to connect their new water tower to the water distribution system. That means shutting down the village's water plant, and providing water supply for the entire village through other water towers.

Officials said the work could cause some water service issues throughout the village, so people should boil their water before consumption until further notice.

Work on the new water tower will continue at least through Wednesday morning.

Officials expect the boil water advisory will be in effect until Friday, if no contamination is found in the water supply after testing.