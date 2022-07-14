Parents who lost kids to gun violence say police Supt. David Brown walked out on meeting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced charges Wednesday in a high-profile shooting last month that ended with an officer struck in the head, and afterward, Brown met with the families of gun violence victims.

But as CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the families said the announcement did not go as planned. They accused the superintendent of walking out of the meeting early.

The journey for justice has begun for Chicago Police Officer Fernanda Ballesteros, who was shot in the head during a traffic stop in the 6100 block of South Paulina Street on Wednesday, June 1. Supt. Brown on Wednesday proudly announced an arrest and forthcoming charges against suspected shooter Jabari Edwards, who was arrested in Burlington, Iowa.

"We are all so glad to bring some sense of justice and peace to the mind of our officer," Browns said.

But outside the announcement with Supt. Brown at Chicago Public Safety Headquarters, the mood was not so triumphant.

"There hasn't been no answers," said Haitham Abdallah, who lost his son, Jacob Abdallah, to gun violence.

Abdallah was one of several people who gathered at Chicago Public Safety Headquarters Wednesday as they wait for justice. They have lost loved ones to gun violence, and their cases still unsolved.

"I lost two kids to gun violence – cases both unsolved," said Tonya Burch.

After announcing charges in the officers' case, the superintendent and other high-ranking CPD members met with the families in a closed-door follow-up meeting.

Video of the meeting was posted to Facebook, and the grieving families said that video captures the moment Brown got up and left the meeting early.

"I brought my son up here on vacation, and I left with my son in a casket. That's the severity of the situation," said Angela Gregg, "and if you don't think that's worth 30 minutes of your time, I don't know what is."

Gregg's 4-year-old son, Mychal Moultry Jr. – or MJ – was shot and killed Labor Day weekend last year. Police have released surveillance video of the suspected shooter's car, but no arrests have been made.

The family was not the intended target.

"For us to come here and try and work with the Police Department to get justice for our children and justice for our family members - and for them to walk out on us – it shows that they don't care about us either," Gregg said.

And for the families who have already lost so much. they say Brown's absence only deepens their wounds.

"It just further traumatized us. it further just let us know that this city could not give a D-A-M-N about us," said Nortasha Stingley, who lost her daughter to gun violence. "They don't care."

"Well, today my hope was to meet with the superintendent for him to hear our cries - and he walked out on us," added Abdallah.

In a statement, the CPD doesn't directly address why Brown left the meeting early. But they did release the following statement:

"We are deeply committed to seeking justice for homicide victims and their families. We will continue to walk alongside these families as they mourn the loss of their loved ones and do everything we can to support them. This was a follow up meeting with family members who have experienced the trauma of senseless violence. We continue to meet with families and loved ones as we seek healing and justice together. We also have Family Liaison Officers within each police area that work directly with families of homicide victims, alongside Crime Victim Advocates and Domestic Violence Advocates."

"He did not listen to us. He got up while we were speaking and left," Stingley said. "The only thing we got was some popcorn and cookies today, and some water."

From talking with the families, they say were hurt by Brown leaving the meeting. But they were encouraged by some of the other officers and high ranking CPD members who did stay for the entirety of the meeting.