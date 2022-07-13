Suspect captured in Burlington, Iowa in June shooting that wounded Chicago Police officer in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect was captured in Iowa Tuesday in a shooting that wounded a Chicago Police officer in West Englewood last month.

Jabari Edwards, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer in connection with the incident on Monday, June 1, police Supt. David Brown announced.

He was apprehended in a cooperative effort with the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, and was being held in jail in Des Moines Wednesday and was set to be extradited back to Chicago.

Edwards is accused of shooting an officer in the head during a traffic stop in the 6100 block of South Paulina Street at 6 p.m. June 1. During the traffic stop, the offender's car sped off before slowing down, police said at the time.

The offender became parallel to the officers and someone in the car fired two shots at the squad car – striking the officer.

The officer's partner, who was in the passenger seat, drove her to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition in the intensive care unit.

A police source said a bullet fragment hit her temple. A small piece went into her brain. There was no swelling, and the bleeding stopped on its own. Another part of the bullet went into her neck and shoulder. The officer was talking and alert after she was shot.

Meanwhile, the offenders' vehicle crashed at 64th and Bishop streets after the shooting, and he ran off.

Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said witnesses helped police determine Edwards' path of flight. A gun was also recovered and matched to other cases which eventually led to Edwards, Deenihan said.

"We all are so glad to bring some sense of justice and peace to the mind if our officer as she continues to recover," Brown said.

Brown noted that so far this year, 34 Chicago Police officers have been shot or shot at in the line of duty.

Most recently, Officer Daniel Golden was shot while trying to break up a fight that spilled out of a bar in Beverly – and was left paralyzed after a bullet hit his spine. Three men have been charged in that case and have been denied bond.

"Brazen attacks against officers and violence in our communities is unacceptable," Brown said.