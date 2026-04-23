Parents say they were left out of May Day agreement between Chicago Public Schools, teachers

A group of Chicago Public Schools parents are taking their fight against the district's May Day civic day of action plan to the Board of Education.

Parents say the agreement between CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union to hold a "civic day of action" for May Day on May 1 was created without parental input, and they believe the district is putting students in a "high risk" situation.

The union had asked the district to cancel classes on the labor movement holiday, which falls on a Friday this year. Instead, the two sides agreed to a voluntary day of civic action that will allow teachers and students to attend a May Day rally in Union Park and take part in other out-of-classroom activities on a voluntary basis. Schools will still be open as normal and teachers and staff will be in school, and all planned activities – from AP testing to proms to field trips – will go on as normal.

The group of parents will give Board of Education members a letter from their lawyers questioning who would be responsible if any children are hurt during the May Day rally. They will also speak before the board meeting outside of CPS headquarters.