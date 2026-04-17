Chicago Teachers Union, CPS agree to "day of civic action" on May Day

The Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools have agreed to use May Day for a "day of civic action" for students and teachers.

CTU has been asking the school district for the day off on May 1, which falls on a Friday this year, for months without a firm answer. The union argued that teachers and students should be able to use that day to learn important lessons outside the classroom.

May Day, also called International Workers Day in the U.S., is a celebration of laborers and labor unions observed on May 1 every year. It dates back to the campaign to establish an eight-hour work day by May 1, 1886, and has roots in the city of Chicago as the Haymarket Riots were a catalytic moment for the labor movement and the holiday.

New CPS CEO Dr. Maquline King had said she personally opposed canceling classes on May Day, but said the Chicago Board of Education had to make the final call. In a statement, CTU said the district has agreed to "transform the school day to one focused on civic engagement, student voice, and standing up to the White House's attacks targeting our school community."

According to the union, CTU and CPS signed an agreement that includes the district providing buses for field trips so students and teachers can attend a 1 p.m. May Day rally in Union Park. The union said the agreement also include a pledge from CPS that there will be no retaliation against any staff or students who participate in May Day, lobby for school funding in Springfield, and said the district agreed that future May Days that fall during the work week be teacher-directed professional development days "so that we all have clarity for the years to come."

"We have the opportunity to make it something special, to organize across the city, and to engage our students in civic action and solidarity," the union's statement said.

CPS said in a statement that that Friday, May 1, will be a "full instructional day, as originally scheduled" and that the agreement with the union ensures the school day goes on as scheduled but also allows schools to offer lesson plans on civic engagement and action, or to join local May Day events.

"This agreement preserves the classroom time students deserve and respects our staff and families who must be able to trust CPS to uphold the academic school year calendar," said King in a statement. "At the same time, the agreement honors the proud history of civic action in Chicago and beyond."

CPS said all staff are expected at work on May Day and using benefit days must follow each school's normal protocols for day off approval. The district is allowing individual principals to provide students with an opportunity to participate in events and field trips, including civic engagement activities, on May 1 during the school day. Schools will have follow normal field trip procedures for these events.

CPS emphasized that any participation in local May Day events is completely voluntary and that no student is obligated to participate and can instead opt to stay in school, as can staff.

If students from grades 6 to 12 choose not to participate in any May Day civic events, they will still be allowed one excused absence per school year to participate in a "civic event" with parental permission provided to the school in advance, as per Illinois law.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report