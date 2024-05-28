Parade of cicadas march in Chicago suburb

Cicadas on parade in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago suburb is embracing the area's cicada invasion.

Although the cicadas invading downtown Glen Ellyn are probably better looking than the ones in anyone's backyard.

A few cicada sculptures are now on display as part of a public art project.

Twenty-five hand-painted plaster cicadas now line the streets in Glen Ellyn.

All perched on planters, benches, and other spots.

Each was decorated by local artists and business owners.

The Cicadas on Parade display will be up until Labor Day.