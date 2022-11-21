Watch CBS News
Palos Park police offer rides home Wednesday before Thanksgiving, so people don't drink and drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With a lot of people returning home for Thanksgiving, Wednesday is a night when a lot of people go out.

One suburban police department wants to make sure everyone gets home safely. Palos Park police are offering rides so people don't drink and drive.

People in the southwest suburb on Wednesday can call 708-448-2191 to get a ride from officers.

