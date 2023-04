'Coffee With The Chief' event happening in Palos Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People in palos park are invited to have coffee with the police chief.

The city hosts the events each month.

Today's coffee with the chief is at the police headquarters on West 123rd at 7 p.m.

It's an attempt to build trust with the department and community they serve.