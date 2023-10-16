Chicago area Palestinian American boy laid to rest after fatal stabbing

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) – There was an outpouring of grief on Monday as a 6-year-old child was laid to rest after a Plainfield Township landlord was accused of killing the Palestinian American boy allegedly because he was Muslim.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray was at the Mosque Foundation in Bridgeview, where thousands came to mourn Wadea Al-Fayoume.

The atmosphere outside and inside the mosque was somber as many made their way in to pay their respects to the family of the boy.

Hundreds attended the funeral for the boy at the Mosque Foundation. Earlier, the boy's father Odey Al-Fayoume, speaking in Arabic, said his son is a martyr whose death symbolizes the events in Gaza.

He also said that while Muslims are often portrayed as terrorists or violent, his son was a victim of hatred.

The Council on American Islamic Relations, or CAIR, and the Mosque Foundation said the hatred toward Muslim Americans led to the 6-year-old's murder.

Al-Fayoume and his mother Hannan Shahin moved into the Plainfield Township home two years ago. The family said Shahin, who was still in the hospital in critical condition, shared her last words with her son before he died.

"When he was stabbed, his last words to his mom, 'Mom, I'm fine,'" said Yousef Hannon, the boy's uncle. "You know what? He is fine. He's in a better place."

CBS 2 learned Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Gov. JB Pritzker met with the victims' family in private to give their condolences. Other political leaders also came out to the service to pay their respects.

Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis said the village plans to hold a vigil Tuesday at 8 p.m. in a Plainfield Park District gymnasium in honor of Al-Fayoume.