Family mourns 6-year-old Chicago area Muslim boy after alleged fatal stabbing by landlord There was an outpouring of grief on Monday as a 6-year-old child was laid to rest after a Plainfield Township landlord was accused of killing the Palestinian American boy allegedly because he was Muslim. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray was at the Mosque Foundation in Bridgeview, where thousands came to mourn Wadea Al-Fayoume.