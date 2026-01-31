Palatine police searching for 14-year-old girl missing for more than a week

The Palatine Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl who has been missing for over a week.

Anilegna "Anni" Venegas was last seen on Friday, Jan. 23, around 9:30 p.m. after leaving her home in the 1200 block of East Wyndham Court.

She left the home on foot, but police said she may have been picked up by an unknown vehicle.

According to police, she has not communicated with any friends or family since leaving. Before leaving, she reportedly told a friend she was traveling to an unknown location in Michigan with an unknown individual and was expected to return last Monday. Police said she is also known to frequent the Chicago area.

She is described as 5-feet-4, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, pink pants, and brown boots, and has a double nose piercing.

Anilegna "Anni" Venegas Palatine Police Department

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Palatine Police Department at 847-359-9000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).