Palatine man charged in I-80/94 hit-and-run that killed driver changing tire

A Palatine man is charged with reckless homicide for a hit-and-run on I-80/94 in June that killed a driver who was changing a tire.

Illinois State Police said 29-year-old Kuljeet Singh Kang was arrested for one count of leaving the scene of a fatal injury and one count of reckless homicide, both felonies.

State police were called to the crash just before 5:30 a.m. on June 24 where a driver who had been changing a tire on I-80 westbound near Torrence Avenue in Lansing was struck and killed. He was identified as 23-year-old Sebastian Stone of Carpentersville. The car that struck and killed him did not stay at the scene.

Illinois State Police said Kang was identified as the driver of the car and he was arrested two days later on June 26. The Cook County State's Attorney then approved the charges, which were announced Monday.

Kang is being held in Cook County Jail pending his first court appearance. The date of that appearance was not immediately known.