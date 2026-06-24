Pedestrian hit, killed while changing tire on I-80/94 in Lansing, Illinois

A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash on I-80/94 in south suburban Lansing, Illinois, on Wednesday morning.

Illinois State Police said a person was hit in the westbound lanes at Torrence Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. ISP said the pedestrian was attempting to change a tire on their vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police confirmed the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

Two lanes are shut down.

The crash is under investigation.