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Pedestrian hit, killed while changing tire on I-80/94 in Lansing, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash on I-80/94 in south suburban Lansing, Illinois, on Wednesday morning. 

Illinois State Police said a person was hit in the westbound lanes at Torrence Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. ISP said the pedestrian was attempting to change a tire on their vehicle at the time of the crash. 

Police confirmed the pedestrian was pronounced dead. 

Two lanes are shut down. 

The crash is under investigation. 

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