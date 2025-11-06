Palatine, Illinois police renew call for information about man missing for 27 years

Police in the northwest Chicago suburb of Palatine are asking the community for help in reopening a missing persons case that has been unsolved for 27 years.

Anthony Klama, Tony for short, was reported missing on Friday, Nov. 6, 1998, after he didn't show up for work, Palatine police said. There has been no sign of him since.

The last confirmed sighting of Klama was on the night of Thursday, Nov. 5, 1998. Around 11:30 p.m., he was seen near Hicks and Rand roads in Palatine, close to the Fox Fire Apartments.

Witnesses said they saw Klama near a vehicle with another unknown man. Since then, he has not been seen or heard from, and his family and the community are looking for answers.

Klama was 36 when he vanished — he would now be 63. He stood 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighed around 160 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes, and a mustache. He had Native American-themed tattoos on both his arms and on his chest, police said.

He was last seen wearing dark jeans, a blue and white flannel shirt, and a baseball cap.

Tony Klama Palatine Police

The Palatine Police Department has renewed its appeal for information about Klama's disappearance or current whereabouts. In particular, they want to investigate tip by two unidentified good Samaritans who mailed an anonymous letter to Crime Stoppers in 2014, and they want the good Samaritans to come forward.

Anyone with information about Klama or his whereabouts is asked to contact Palatine police.