Palatine, Illinois gardening coach Julie Ann helps clients unearth their green thumb

A woman in the northwest suburbs offers her services as a gardening coach, helping others unearth their outdoor growing game and find some peace of mind in their own backyards.

Palatine, Illinois resident Julie Ann is a garden consultant and founder of JulieAnn Gardens.

What sets my services apart—I don't just help people install a garden, I help them become gardeners," she said.

Her gardens are thoughtfully designed and planted with a purpose.

"I take time to understand each client's space and goals," she said. "Every garden plan is custom."

What began as a personal hobby has grown into a business built on her passion for helping even the most novice gardener succeed.

"Eighty percent of success comes from set up," Julie Ann said. "If you get that right, the rest is easy.

Julie Ann also teamed up with a builder and local farmer to build raised beds and organic plants, making it easier for people to get started.

"Most people want a garden that's productive, beautiful, but also doable — I help them cut through the noise," she said.

And she doesn't walk away after installation. Julie Ann provides a full year of hands-on coaching, giving her clients a roadmap for success.

"I give people simple, practical guidance that fits their life and helps them grow with confidence," she said.

For those without a backyard or who want to start small, Julie Ann shows how to create surprisingly productive container gardens. The goal is simple: helping people fall in love with gardening and making it part of their every day lives.

"The number one thing I hear from my clients is they wish they met me sooner," she said.

With growing season lasting nine months of the year in the Chicago area, Julie Ann is currently booking for fall consultations. She said it's one of the best times install your own garden.

Prices for her service start at $150. Visit her website or her Instagram page for more information.