Dozens left homeless after condo fire, partial building collapse in Palatine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire at a condominium complex in the northwest suburbs left dozens homeless Sunday night.

As many as 24 units were damaged or destroyed, and the stubborn fire even led to a section of the complex to partially collapse. Some residents said they are lucky to be alive.

The fire started shortly before 5:15 p.m. at the Windhaven Condominiums in Palatine. It wasn't until after 8:30 p.m. that firefighters were able to put the fire out, although crews were expected to remain on the scene for several more hours, looking out for any hot spots from the fire that left dozens homeless.

When firefighters first arrived on the scene, they spotted flames coming through the roof. As crews attempted to put out the flames from inside, they were forced to re-strategize when officials say the building became structurally unsafe.

Residents like Rosealba Vargas and her family barely had time to grab even their coats. Aside from housing, her biggest concern now is with her elderly parents who live her.

"My parents are old and they're sick, and their medicines are stuck inside, and that's the hardest part," she said.

As many as 24 units were impacted by the fire, displacing dozens.

The American Red Cross was on the scene Sunday night, assisting with housing accommodations, making sure those displaced have a place to go for the next couple of days

"We're going to have our caseworkers out here for the next few days, we're going to be talking with them, really working with everybody to make sure that we actually have those resources available to them," said Red Cross regional response manager Brian Nestler.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.