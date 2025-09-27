Pair charged with shooting man during home invasion in Humboldt Park

A man and woman were charged with allegedly shooting a man during a home invasion in Humboldt Park on Friday.

Jilliane Allen, 40, and Jalen Allen, 29, were arrested minutes apart and charged with two felony counts of home invasion. Jilliane received an additional felony charge of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

Chicago police said the pair was identified as the suspects they said were involved in the home invasion and shooting where a 38-year-old man was shot and seriously hurt in the 4300 block of West North Avenue.

Both are scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

No further information was released.