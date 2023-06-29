Pair charged with carjacking man at gunpoint in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man and woman were charged after carjacking a man in the Little Village neighborhood on Tuesday.

Heidi Ramirez, 20, and Omar Pasquier, 21, were arrested in the 400 block of East Ohio Street.

Police say they were identified as the suspects who, a couple of hours earlier, took a car from the 20-year-old victim at gunpoint, in the 2200 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

They were found inside the car which crashed on Ohio Street, police said.

Both were charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. Ramirez was also charged with aggravated battery.

They are scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.