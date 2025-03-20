Pablo Sosa, 43, charged with attempted murder in Des Plaines, Illinois road rage stabbing

A man is facing attempted murder charges for a road rage stabbing in Des Plaines, Illinois in 2024.

Pablo Sosa, 43, of Des Plaines is charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and vehicular invasion.

On Oct. 11, 2024, police responded to the 1500-block of Miner St. for a call about a man who had been stabbed. Officers found a 53-year-old man with multiple stab wounds and determined they were the result of a road rage incident.

Police said the Skokie man was driving west on Miner when he came across a bicyclist riding the wrong way down the road. The driver and the bicyclist exchanged words, and then the bicyclist came up to the driver's side window of the car, police said.

They exchanged more words, and then the bicyclist began punching the driver through the open window, police said. The driver began to defend himself, and the bicyclist then pulled a knife and stabbed the driver multiple times, police said.

After reviewing video surveillance from surrounding businesses and collecting forensic evidence from a bike part left at the scene, Des Plaines police identified Sosa as their suspect.

In December, they learned he had recently been arrested for a parole violation and was in custody with the Illinois Department of Corrections. He had been on parole for a similar stabbing in Chicago in 2017, police said.

The Cook County State's Attorney charged Sosa with attempted murder, aggravated battery and vehicular invasion on January 15, to be presented to a grand jury, and he was indicted by the grand jury for those charges on March 19.

His next court date is pending.