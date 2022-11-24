Over 30 more migrants arrive in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago welcomed 32 more migrants to a shelter Wednesday.

According to the officials, Chicago has now welcomed a total of 3,716 asylum-seekers who arrived on buses from the Texas boarder.

You can help migrants arriving in the city.

The city's website, Chicago.gov/support, has information on how to donate goods, such as winter clothing and toiletries, using an Amazon wish list set up by the nonprofit Instituto del Progreso Latino as part of their response effort.

Click here for a list of donations being accepted. Click here for the form to volunteer.

You can also purchase new warm clothing and winter coats and drop them off at designated sites across the city, including 21 aldermanic offices and the City Clerk's office at City Hall. City officials are asking for donations of new items only. Used items and food will not be accepted.