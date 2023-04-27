City of Chicago hiring outside firm to find new CPD superintendent

City hires outside firm to assist in search for new CPD superintendent

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city is hiring an outside firm to help find the next Chicago police superintendent.

Public Sector Search and Consulting has led more than 50 searches in the last five years across the country.



It's working for the newly formed Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability. That group is holding meetings to hear what Chicago residents want in the next superintendent.

The last community meeting is a week from today - at Roosevelt High School on Wilson and Kimball - from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

