Chicago students who held mock conclave set to travel to Rome to see Pope Leo XIV

A group of Chicago grade schoolers is about to take the trip of a lifetime. Students at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Academy in Lakeview, who made headlines for their mock conclave before Pope Leo XIV was elected, are preparing for a trip to Rome to see the pope.

"I feel like the conclave has gotten somehow more of a big deal and more popular," 5th grader Augie Wilk said.

"Two different summer camp teachers asked me about the conclave," classmate Cameron Smith said.

In May, the kids took part in a mock conclave; complete with cardinal costumes, white smoke, and a little pope. The school yard felt like St. Peter's Square.

Five months later, there's a new pope from Chicago and the conclave kids have plans to see Rome for real.

"Yeah, they planned this whole trip and now we get to go to Rome," Cameron said.

"It's kind of hard to focus on learning when you're going to a different country the next week," Auggie said.

Just days before the trip, the kids hosted a special guest. On Wednesday, they met Pope Leo XIV's brother, John Prevost. Next week, they might get to meet the pope himself.

"Which is so out of this world," Cameron said.

The kids will attend a general audience with Pope Leo in St. Peter's Square, and they'll be dressed to impress the pope. They're very confident they'll get to meet Chicago's hometown pontiff.

Most of the kids who took part in the conclave in May are traveling to Rome. Families are financing the trip on their own, but the parish helped raise money and even provided scholarships for some of the kids.