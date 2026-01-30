2 found dead in Oswego house explosion, fire

Two people were found dead after a house explosion and fire in west suburban Oswego, Illinois Thursday evening.

Oswego fire officials said crews responded to a home in the 200 block of Fox Chase Drive North for a reported house explosion and reports of people trapped inside just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, crews fond a two-story home that was engulfed in flame and had collapsed.

Fire officials said crews were able to largely strike out the fire but a gas line continued to burn. NICOR responded and was able to clamp off the supply, allowing firefighters to bring the blaze fully under control.

When firefighters were able to search the home, they found two bodies inside. The Kendall County Coroner's Office responded and is leading the investigation into these deaths.

Oswego officials said the cause of the fire and explosion remain under investigation with the assistance of the Illinois Office of the state Fire Marshal, and the ATF. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

More information will be released as it becomes available, officials said. The identities of the people found dead in the home have not been released.