Fire burns for hours after construction crews rupture gas main in Oswego, Illinois

Todd Feurer
Oswego gas main fire burns for hours before gas is shut off
Oswego gas main fire burns for hours before gas is shut off 00:19

Raging flames from a broken gas main lit up a street in southwest suburban Oswego, Illinois for about eight hours on Friday.

Oswego Fire Protection District officials said, around 10:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a construction equipment accident at Wolf Road and Fifth Street.

Construction workers had ruptured a gas main, igniting a fire that set two pieces of construction equipment on fire.

The broken main continued burning until around 6:30 p.m. when the gas main was shut off and the fire was put out.

Police said the street would remain closed until at least 11 p.m. as repairs are made to the broken main.

