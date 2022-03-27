Oscars 2022: Full list of nominees and winners

The 94th Academy Awards returned to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood as the top films from the last year were honored by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The show was hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, the first time the award ceremony has had multiple hosts since Anne Hathaway and James Franco cohosted the 83rd installment in 2011.

"CODA" won all three awards it was nominated for, including Best Picture and a historic win for Troy Kotsur, who won for best supporting actor, becoming the first Deaf man to win an Academy Award for acting. Marlee Matlin, who also starred in "CODA" was the first Deaf actor to ever win an Oscar when she won Best Actress in 1987 for her role in "Children of a Lesser God."

Jessica Chastain won her first Oscar for her performance in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." Will Smith took home the award for Best Actor shortly after a shocking moment when he appeared to slap Chris Rock across the face after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while presenting a different award.

But the show ran into controversy long before it even began, when it was announced in February that eight awards would be presented off air to shorten the broadcast and allow more time for scripted bits and musical numbers. Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic "Dune" won awards for sound, production design, original score and editing prior to the start of the official ceremony.

While the Oscars were back in their usual home following a modified ceremony last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some protocols remained in place. All attendees were required to show proof of vaccination or a valid medical exemption. Performers and presenters were tested, but were not required to be vaccinated.

You can read more of CBS News' coverage here.

The full list of winners and nominees is below:

Best Picture



"CODA" — Winner

"Belfast"

"Don't Look Up"



"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

Actor in a Leading Role

Will Smith, "King Richard" — Winner

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "tick, tick...BOOM!"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" — Winner

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Penélope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

Animated Feature Film

"Encanto" — Winner

"Flee"

"Luca"

"The Mitchells vs. the Machines"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

Cinematography

"Dune," Greig Fraser — Winner

"Nightmare Alley," Dan Laustsen

"The Power of the Dog," Ari Wegner

"The Tragedy of Macbeth," Bruno Delbonnel

"West Side Story," Janusz Kaminski

Directing

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog" — Winner

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"



Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

Documentary Feature

"Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" — Winner

"Ascension"

"Attica"

"Flee"

"Writing with Fire"

Documentary Short Subject

"The Queen of Basketball" — Winner

"Audible"

"Lead Me Home"

"Three Songs for Benazir"



"When We Were Bullies"

International Feature Film

"Drive My Car" (Japan) — Winner

"Flee" (Denmark)

"The Hand of God" (Italy)

"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" (Bhutan)

"The Worst Person in the World" (Norway)

Original Song

"No Time To Die" from "No Time to Die," music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell — Winner

"Be Alive" from "King Richard," music and lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

"Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto," music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Down To Joy" from "Belfast," music and lyric by Van Morrison

"Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days," music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Production Design

"Dune," Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos — Winner

"Nightmare Alley," Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

"The Power of the Dog," Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

"The Tragedy of Macbeth," Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

"West Side Story," Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Visual Effects

"Dune," Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer — Winner

"Free Guy," Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

"No Time to Die," Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

"Spider-Man: No Way Home," Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Makeup and Hairstyling

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye," Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh — Winner

"Coming 2 America," Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

"Cruella," Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

"Dune," Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

"House of Gucci," Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras



Film Editing

"Dune," Joe Walker — Winner

"Don't Look Up," Hank Corwin

"King Richard," Pamela Martin



"The Power of the Dog," Peter Sciberras

"tick, tick...BOOM!" Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Actor in a Supporting Role

Troy Kotsur, "CODA" — Winner

Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"

Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"

J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Actress in a Supporting Role

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" — Winner

Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"

Judi Dench, "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

Live Action Short Film

"The Long Goodbye" — Winner

"Ala Kachuu - Take and Run"

"The Dress"

"On My Mind"



"Please Hold"

Animated Short Film

"The Windshield Wiper" — Winner

"Affairs of the Art"

"Bestia"

"Boxballet"

"Robin Robin"

Original Screenplay

"Belfast" (Kenneth Branagh) — Winner

"Don't Look Up" (Screenplay by Adam McKay and story by Adam McKay and David Sirota)

"King Richard" (Zach Baylin)

"Licorice Pizza" (Paul Thomas Anderson)

"The Worst Person in the World" (Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier)

Adapted Screenplay

Siân Heder, "CODA" — Winner

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, "Drive My Car"

Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve, "Dune"

Original Score

"Dune," Hans Zimmer — Winner

"Don't Look Up," Nicholas Britell

"Encanto," Germaine Franco



"Parallel Mothers," Alberto Iglesias

"The Power of the Dog," Jonny Greenwood

Sound

"Dune," Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett — Winner

"Belfast," Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

"No Time to Die," Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

"The Power of the Dog," Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

"West Side Story," Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Costume Design