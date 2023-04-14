Annunciation Cathedral parishioners to lead Gold Coast procession in celebration of Holy Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today is Holy Friday for Orthodox Christian communities.
Tonight, hundreds of parishioners from the Annunciation Cathedral will lead a procession in Gold Coast.
Worshippers will begin to march outside of the church's entrance near LaSalle and Oak Street.
They will then circle around the church traveling on Maple, Clark, and Oak Streets.
The procession begins at 8 p.m.
