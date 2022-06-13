Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot near Orr Academy High School in Humboldt Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood near Orr Academy High School.

Police said, around 11:30 a.m., a vehicle was heading north on the 700 block of North Pulaski Road, when someone on foot started shooting.

A 21-year-old man who was in the back seat of the vehicle was shot in the back, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one else was injured.

The shooter fled the scene, and no one was in custody Monday afternoon.

Area Four detectives were investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 13, 2022 / 3:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.