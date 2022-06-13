Man shot near Orr Academy High School in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood near Orr Academy High School.

Police said, around 11:30 a.m., a vehicle was heading north on the 700 block of North Pulaski Road, when someone on foot started shooting.

A 21-year-old man who was in the back seat of the vehicle was shot in the back, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one else was injured.

The shooter fled the scene, and no one was in custody Monday afternoon.

Area Four detectives were investigating.