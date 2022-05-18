Orlando Magic win NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place

CHICAGO (CBS Sports) -- The NBA held its draft lottery at McCormick Place Tuesday – and the Orlando Magic were the winners.

The Magic will now have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, which is set for June 23. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons round out the top five.

This is the fourth time that the Magic have won the No. 1 overall pick, which is second only to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the lottery era. The last time they drafted first, they selected Dwight Howard in 2004. If they can get someone as good as Howard this time around it will be a major success.

There is no clear-cut No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, and the various candidates comprise a wide range of positions and skills. Some of the potential options include Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren, Duke forward Paolo Banchero, Auburn forward Jabari Smith and Purdue guard Jaden Ivey. Holmgren was the No. 1 pick in Kyle Boone's latest mock draft and Ivey is the top-rated prospect on his Top 75 Big Board.

The Bulls did not get a pick.

NBA Draft Lottery results

1. Magic

2. Thunder

3. Rockets

4. Kings

5. Pistons

6. Pacers

7. Trail Blazers

8. Pelicans (via Lakers)

9. Spurs

10. Wizards

11. Knicks

12. Thunder (via Clippers)

13. Hornets

14. Cavaliers