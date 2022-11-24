Orland park begins Thanksgiving day with a turkey trot

CHICAGO (CBS) – Thanksgiving is a time for togetherness and delicious food, but it's also one of the biggest running days of the year.

Turkey trots are taking place all over the city and suburbs.

Hundreds of runners participated in this turkey trot in Orland Park.

It's the event's 34th year. You can see everybody ready to take off at the starting line.

Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said it's become a tradition for the community to start with a brisk run before gathering around the table.

"This is a fantastic event that police look forward to every year," Pekau said. "The community always embraces it and enjoys getting out on a Thursday morning.

The sold-out race takes runners on a two-and-a-half mile course through the paved and wooded landscapes in the city.

The top overall man and woman runners will also bring home a turkey.