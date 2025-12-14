Orland Park, Illinois halts fiber-optic construction permits after complaints

The Village of Orland Park in Chicago's southwest suburbs has halted all construction permits for fiber-optic projects after a surge of complaints.

The village said it is withholding permits until Illinois state-licensed internet service providers address recent issues such as unrepaired property damage, potholes on torn-up sidewalks left unfixed, work performed outside permitted hours, and subcontractors working without visible identification.

During a special board meeting, the Orland Park Village Board also addressed an incident from last Monday where contractors for internet provider Astound caused around 300 homes to lose power.

"A little more than 7 hours — it was terrible. It was 20 degrees out. The snow was still on the ground. I do have a disabled husband at home who was absolutely freezing," said Orland Park Village Clerk Mary Ryan Norwell, "and the problem is astound didn't notify any of us."

The village said it is implementing stronger rules to hold the internet providers accountable.